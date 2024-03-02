Orlando Pirates player ratings vs Polokwane City: Maswanganyi and Kimvuidi outstanding as Bucs secure win in Limpopo

Orlando Pirates' Evidence Makgopa was the star of the show for the Buccaneers on Saturday evening when he helped Bucs beat Polokwane City.

After huffing and puffing, the Buccaneers eventually won a Premier Soccer League game for the first time in four games as they narrowly beat Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa repaid Jose Riveiro's faith in him as he was one of Pirates' best performers on the day to inspire Bucs to maximum points.

Former Moroka Swallows striker Tshegofatso Mabasa was also given a run out and here, GOAL looks back at that encounter and gives each player a rating.