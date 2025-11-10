Polokwane Municipality breaks silence 'we have been asking for it' as Peter Mokaba Stadium is set to host Carling Knockout final showdown between Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants
Municipality welcomes final
Polokwane Municipality has responded after the Premier Soccer League confirmed that the Carling Knockout final will be held at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.
With the finalists now known, the fans waited for PSL to confirm the venue, and it has now been announced that the 2010 World Cup facility will host the highly anticipated encounter between Pirates and Gallants.
Although the venue has been hosting international games involving the national side, Bafana Bafana, it has not hosted a final match in nine years.
The last final game to be played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium was in 2016 during a Nedbank Cup between SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates. Bucs were beaten 3-2, and this time around, they return in pursuit of another domestic title.
Elated
“We are so elated. To even begin to say it’s been almost a couple of years since we have had a cup is an understatement,” Polokwane Municipality Sports and Recreation Manager Mantlako Sebaka told FARPost.
“So we are more than excited because we have been wishing for this to happen. Just before 2025 is concluded, we get to host a Cup final. We have been asking for it, and I think we have been ready, and we are ready. Even if they tell us that they needed to host the final yesterday, I can tell you that we will still be ready," Sebaka added.
“We are keeping our facility to always be one of the best in the country. Look, we have not done any major maintenance."
How Pirates reached final
The Sea Robbers struggled past Richards Bay before they booked a slot in the final courtesy of a goal struck by Tshepang Moremi in the first half on Saturday.
The slim win made sure the Buccaneers' double cup dream is alive, as they already managed to defend the MTN8.
Gallants see off Arrows
Gallants booked their place in the ultimate showdown after beating Golden Arrows in the post-match penalty shootout.
After a goalless draw in the first half at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday, the second half was lively as four goals were scored. Following a 2-2 draw in regulation time, Arrows and Gallants fought more in extra time, but neither could score the winning goal.
It is in the shootouts that Bahlabane Ba Ntwa saw off their opponents by beating them 4-2 in the spot kicks.
Gallants will now face their former head coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, who is in charge of the Soweto giants.
When will the final be played?
The final game will be played on December 6, 2025, but the kickoff time is yet to be confirmed.
The winner of the domestic competition will pocket R6.85 million, and the second-place finisher will receive R2.85 million.