Polokwane Municipality breaks silence 'we have been asking for it' as Peter Mokaba Stadium is set to host Carling Knockout final showdown between Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants

Polokwane Municipality has responded after the Premier Soccer League confirmed that the Carling Knockout final will be held at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

With the finalists now known, the fans waited for PSL to confirm the venue, and it has now been announced that the 2010 World Cup facility will host the highly anticipated encounter between Pirates and Gallants.

Although the venue has been hosting international games involving the national side, Bafana Bafana, it has not hosted a final match in nine years.

The last final game to be played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium was in 2016 during a Nedbank Cup between SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates. Bucs were beaten 3-2, and this time around, they return in pursuit of another domestic title.