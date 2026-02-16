Goal.com
Orlando Pirates' Malian midfielder back to fight for his place in Abdeslam Ouaddou's squad after struggles with Premier Soccer League outfit

The Sea Robbers have been consistent under the former Morocco international defender who took over at the start of the season from Spaniard Jose Riveiro. After securing the MTN8 and Carling Knockout, the Soweto giants are chasing the remaining two crowns. It explains why it might be hard for other players to be introduced.

    The Pirates' rebuild

    At the beginning of the 2025/26 season, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou brought in several players to strengthen his squad.

    Among the players who were signed is the 23-year-old Malian; the midfielder came on board from Djoliba AC, hoping to deliver for the Soweto giants.

  • Mariko's struggles

    The talented midfielder was loaned to Chippa United for game time, but things have not gone according to plan, as he has struggled for game time.

    Mariko managed just two appearances for the Chilli Boys before joining Stanley Nwabali out. He has now been pictured training with other Bucs players, maybe hoping to force his way into the first team.

    Will he get his chance?

    Ouaddou has been giving all players a chance to prove they have what it takes to represent the club.

    Well, if Mariko shows that in training, Ouaddou will surely give him an opportunity to deliver as the Sea Robbers chase both the Nedbank Cup and the Premier Soccer League.

    The great assignment

    On Wednesday, Pirates host the defending league champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

    This will be the third time this season the teams are meeting across all competitions; interestingly, all games have ended 1-1 in regulation time.

    If the Soweto giants claim maximum points, that will be a massive statement that they are ready to win the league.

