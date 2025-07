It was a losing start to pre-season for the Soweto giants who succumbed to the English League One side with new players being on display.

Orlando Pirates went down 2-0 to Bolton Wanderers in their first friendly match of the pre-season tour of Spain at the Marbella Football Center on Friday.

A goal in each half sank the Buccaneers in what was coach Abdeslam Ouaddou's first match as coach of the Buccaneers.

Fans reacted to the Soweto giants' defeat to the English League One outfit, and GOAL takes a look at what they were saying.