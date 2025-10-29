Orlando Pirates legend warns fans against being overconfident in their team's ability to do 'a clean sweep' of domestic trophies
What have Pirates won so far?
Orlando Pirates have been doing well domestically across all competitions in their bid to conquer Mzansi.
They started their campaign by winning the MTN8, which was their fourth consecutive success, unprecedented in the competition.
Other trophies Bucs are chasing
On Tuesday, the Sea Robbers beat Magesi 2-1 to secure their semi-final ticket in the Carling Knockout. That was a massive consolation after an emotional exit from the CAF Champions League.
The Soweto giants will also be challenging for the Nedbank Cup, as well as the Premier Soccer League, where they will go top if they win their two games at hand.
Bucs' supporters are starting to express their belief that their team can defy the odds and win all the available trophies in Mzansi.
However, club legend Johnny Masegela has advised them against having those untamed hopes.
A clean sweep is a long way off
"At the moment, Pirates are still trying out different combinations. This is a positive sign, and it's not a high-risk situation. They are not yet playing at their full potential," he told KickOff after the club's Carling Knockout Cup victory over Magesi.
"As for a clean sweep, I think that’s a long way off. The cups that Pirates have won so far were not guaranteed from the start."
"Sometimes they make mistakes.
“It’s fine for us as supporters to wish for a clean sweep, but as players, they must focus on what lies ahead," Masegela concluded.
Massive PSL test on the way
This weekend, Bucs have a massive challenge away to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League.
The Buccaneers are on a six-match winning streak in the PSL, and a win against the defending champions will bring them to 21 points, level with Masandawana.
It will be a massive psychological boost for Pirates, who are seen as the main challengers in the ongoing campaign.