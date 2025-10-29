Orlando Pirates legend warns fans against being overconfident in their team's ability to do 'a clean sweep' of domestic trophies

On Tuesday, the Sea Robbers beat Magesi 2-1 to secure their semi-final ticket in the Carling Knockout. That was a massive consolation after an emotional exit from the CAF Champions League.

The Soweto giants will also be challenging for the Nedbank Cup, as well as the Premier Soccer League, where they will go top if they win their two games at hand.

Bucs' supporters are starting to express their belief that their team can defy the odds and win all the available trophies in Mzansi.

However, club legend Johnny Masegela has advised them against having those untamed hopes.