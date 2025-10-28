+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Cemran Dansin and Masindi Nemtajela, Orlando Pirates vs MagesiBackpage
Seth Willis

'Carling Knockout semi-finals for Orlando Pirates while Kaizer Chiefs are celebrating Kasi skills! Amakhosi & Mamelodi Sundowns supporters voted Elvis Chipezeze as MOTM but Sipho Chaine is conceding useless goals; Hugo Broos must stop calling him' - Fans

The Sea Robbers were on top of their game in the midweek assignment against Dikwena Tsa Meetse in the annual domestic competition staged at the Orlando Stadium. They are aiming to go all the way to glory after their initial MTN8 triumph a couple of months ago, and after their elimination from the CAF Inter-club elimination, the main focus is on the local competitions.

Orlando Pirates are in the last four in the Carling Knockout following the 2-1 win over holders Magesi on Tuesday.

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hopes to win his second domestic trophy after replacing Jose Riveiro at the beginning of the ongoing campaign.  

Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL.

  • Lehlogonolo Mokone and Yanela Mbuthuma, Orlando Pirates vs MagesiBackpage

    I wanted Magesi to take game to extra time

    I low-key wanted Magesi to get the equaliser to take the game to extra time just so that I could see Pirates play more football - Tumelo

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Wadu ball! We can take positive vibes

    Wadu ball! We can only take positive vibes from this game! We could have scored more than five, but chipezeze was on fire - Tebogo Tedy 

  • Orlando Pirates fansBackpagepix

    Good win, but... dangerous ploy

    Good win, but the guys were beginning to take things easy in the last minutes. Very dangerous ploy - Sanko Malindi

  • Sage Stephens of StellenboschBackpagepix

    Buy Stephens to compete with Chaine

    I think they should consider buying Sage Stephens, the Stellenbosch goalkeeper, for Sipho Chaine competition because we are going to concede useless goals if he continues like this. If he's going through some life problems, let him speak and rest him - Hluvuko Risipro

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpage

    Chipezeze was Buffon in the first half and Petersen in the second?

    Crazy how Elvis Chipezeze was Buffon for 45 minutes in the second half, he decided to be Brandon Petersen - Khathutshelo 

  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Broos must stop calling Chaine!

    We are still conceding on set pieces. Mamelodi Sundowns will cook us, and Sipho Chaine let them score, Hugo Broos must stop calling Sipho Chaine so that he can pull up his socks - Tshego Backup01

  • Elvis Chipezeze, Magesi FCBackpage

    Downs and Chiefs fans voted Chipezeze as MOTM?

    Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns fans voted Elvis Chipezeze as the Man of the Match! This is a bloody joke - Sanele Manzini

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Pirates confused Magesi for Chiefs?

    Orlando Pirates saw Magesi wearing a Chiefs look-alike jersey, and they became personal - Dibushka M. Phate 

  • Yanela Mbuthuma and Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Bucs playing for another Cup!

    Pirates are playing for another Cup while others are just adding numbers in the CAF Confederation Cup - Kurrector 

  • Orlando Pirates Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Amakhosi celebrating Kasi skills?

    Semi-finals for us, while Kaizer Chiefs fans are celebrating Kasi skills. We are not the same - Jovani