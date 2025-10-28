'Carling Knockout semi-finals for Orlando Pirates while Kaizer Chiefs are celebrating Kasi skills! Amakhosi & Mamelodi Sundowns supporters voted Elvis Chipezeze as MOTM but Sipho Chaine is conceding useless goals; Hugo Broos must stop calling him' - Fans
The Sea Robbers were on top of their game in the midweek assignment against Dikwena Tsa Meetse in the annual domestic competition staged at the Orlando Stadium. They are aiming to go all the way to glory after their initial MTN8 triumph a couple of months ago, and after their elimination from the CAF Inter-club elimination, the main focus is on the local competitions.
Orlando Pirates are in the last four in the Carling Knockout following the 2-1 win over holders Magesi on Tuesday.
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hopes to win his second domestic trophy after replacing Jose Riveiro at the beginning of the ongoing campaign.
Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL.