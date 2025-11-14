Orlando Pirates legend 'surprised' by Thabiso Monyane crossing the Soweto floor to Kaizer Chiefs and describes transfer as 'taboo'

"Honestly speaking, it is unheard of, or it was taboo back in the days, for a player to move from Chiefs to Pirates or from Pirates to Chiefs," Moloi told KickOff.

"We know that one did it [Kaizer Motaung], and even though he went on to form his own great team, even in that time, it was something unexpected, and something not approved of. So, for Thabiso, it will not be any different.

"But I don’t know the true circumstances of why he left Pirates, but as a development product that was trained by the likes of 'Duku-Duku' [Joseph Makhanya], who also comes from our development, from my side, it took me by surprise," the former Buccaneers assistant coach added.

"But like I said, we don’t know the factors behind the scenes. So, we can’t say he is right or wrong. But as far as playing for Chiefs is concerned, we can all see that he is unaffected [by the pressure].

"For me, as a boy from Soweto as well, understanding the dynamics between Chiefs and Pirates, I do think it came as a challenge for him as well," he continued.

"Not to see him join Chiefs, to see him leave Pirates. This is a boy who graduated from our Under-19s, to Yebo Yes [Pirates' feeder club], to the first team. I wanted to see him grow with the team as one of our products."