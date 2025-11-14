Orlando Pirates legend 'surprised' by Thabiso Monyane crossing the Soweto floor to Kaizer Chiefs and describes transfer as 'taboo'
- Backpagepix
Monyane and Mako do the unexpected between Chiefs and Pirates
Orlando Pirates opted against renewing the contracts of Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako, opening the door for the full-backs to move to rivals Kaizer Chiefs.
It was not a surprise that the Buccaneers chose not to offer 31-year-old Mako a new contract.
But Monyane's move to Amakhosi came as a surprise, given how the player rose through Pirates' development ranks.
Although injuries affected him last season, his switch came as he appeared to have a lot to offer to the Soweto giants.
Former Pirates midfielder Teboho Moloi has opened up on how he saw right-back Monyane's transfer to Amakhosi.
- Gallo
Moloi describes Monyane's move as 'unheard of'
"Honestly speaking, it is unheard of, or it was taboo back in the days, for a player to move from Chiefs to Pirates or from Pirates to Chiefs," Moloi told KickOff.
"We know that one did it [Kaizer Motaung], and even though he went on to form his own great team, even in that time, it was something unexpected, and something not approved of. So, for Thabiso, it will not be any different.
"But I don’t know the true circumstances of why he left Pirates, but as a development product that was trained by the likes of 'Duku-Duku' [Joseph Makhanya], who also comes from our development, from my side, it took me by surprise," the former Buccaneers assistant coach added.
"But like I said, we don’t know the factors behind the scenes. So, we can’t say he is right or wrong. But as far as playing for Chiefs is concerned, we can all see that he is unaffected [by the pressure].
"For me, as a boy from Soweto as well, understanding the dynamics between Chiefs and Pirates, I do think it came as a challenge for him as well," he continued.
"Not to see him join Chiefs, to see him leave Pirates. This is a boy who graduated from our Under-19s, to Yebo Yes [Pirates' feeder club], to the first team. I wanted to see him grow with the team as one of our products."
- Backpage
Did Pirates know something about Monyane which Chiefs were not aware of?
Injuries blighted Monyane for the better part of last season, where he made just 12 appearances in all competitions in a term Pirates were very busy at home and in the CAF Champions League.
The injury setback might stir speculation that the Buccaneers felt comfortable in letting him go due to the persistent fitness concerns dogging him.
It appears those injury issues have followed him to Chiefs as he continues to struggle, a situation that has limited him to just seven Premier Soccer League games.
He has not featured for the Soweto giants in the CAF Confederation Cup and Carling Knockout.
After starting the season in top form as he hoped for a fresh start at Chiefs, Monyane earned himself a return to the Bafana Bafana squad, positioning himself for a place in the 2025 AFCON squad.
But his stop-start campaign has taken him out of the national side.
- Backpage
What comes next?
Mako and Monyane might have a point to prove and show that the Buccaneers may have misjudged their value in releasing them.
At Chiefs, they have an opportunity to revive their careers and demonstrate their true worth when fully fit.
The full-backs are also under pressure to show that Amakhosi did not blunder by signing players struggling with fitness issues, as Mako also arrived injured and was left behind from the pre-season tour of the Netherlands.
Their performances in the games ahead will determine whether both the Soweto giants were right or wrong in their decisions.