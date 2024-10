Tito got some minutes to play against Les Diables Rouges on Tuesday following the injury of Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane on the day.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Vilakazi praises Maswanganyi

Pirates star replaced Zwane in Bafana game

South Africa shared the spoils with Congo Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below