Themba Zwane, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

Bad news for Mamelodi Sundowns & Bafana as Broos confirms Zwane suffered 'a big injury' against Congo

Knockout CupMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Lamontville Golden ArrowsMamelodi Sundowns FCLamontville Golden ArrowsMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Royal AMRoyal AMPremier Soccer LeagueT. Zwane

The 35-year-old has been a valuable player for the national team and a recent incident means he will miss crucial matches for club and country.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Zwane has made 51 appearances for Bafana
  • He was injured on Tuesday against Congo
  • Hugo Broos shares latest on Sundowns captain
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below