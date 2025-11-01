Orlando Pirates legend praises Kaizer Chiefs star 'he is still going to finish teams, people are still going to cry' after helping Amakhosi make history in CAF Confederation Cup

“This one reminds me of my favourite player, [Lazarus] Kambole,” Vilakazi told iDiski TV as quoted by iDiski Times.

"He is still going to finish teams, and people are still going to cry," he added.

Why Ighodaro is important for Chiefs?

Tso, as Vilakazi is widely known, has explained why the former Mamelodi Sundowns star is going to be a key player for the Soweto giants.

“There are certain players you need in a team, whether they play or not. Ighodaro is a very important player at Kaizer Chiefs. I mean, look at the score today [Sunday]. When was the last time you saw Kaizer Chiefs winning like that?" he asked.

“You know, giving players a chance, there are two things that will happen: either the player will come in and lift up the game, or the player will come in and drop the game.”