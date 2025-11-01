Orlando Pirates legend praises Kaizer Chiefs star 'he is still going to finish teams, people are still going to cry' after helping Amakhosi make history in CAF Confederation Cup
Ighodaro praised
Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi has warned that Kaizer Chiefs striker Etiosa Ighodaro is going to destroy teams.
Vilakazi has said Ighodaro reminds him of a former Chiefs player, whom he says was his favourite.
'People will cry'
“This one reminds me of my favourite player, [Lazarus] Kambole,” Vilakazi told iDiski TV as quoted by iDiski Times.
"He is still going to finish teams, and people are still going to cry," he added.
Why Ighodaro is important for Chiefs?
Tso, as Vilakazi is widely known, has explained why the former Mamelodi Sundowns star is going to be a key player for the Soweto giants.
“There are certain players you need in a team, whether they play or not. Ighodaro is a very important player at Kaizer Chiefs. I mean, look at the score today [Sunday]. When was the last time you saw Kaizer Chiefs winning like that?" he asked.
“You know, giving players a chance, there are two things that will happen: either the player will come in and lift up the game, or the player will come in and drop the game.”
Debut goal
Ighodaro scored his debut goal for the Glamour Boys in a very crucial game against AS Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup. Chiefs needed a win to progress in the continental competition, and the Nigerian star played a crucial role in delivering the much-needed win.
He was brought to strengthen Amakhosi's attacking department, and given how he has started his life at Naturena, there are positive signs that he is going to deliver.
Last season, Nasreddine Nabi, former Chiefs coach, complained that he lacked a lethal striker, and during the transfer window, much priority was given to that department.