Orlando Pirates legend makes bold PSL title race claim - 'The league is gone, we shouldn’t act as if this is an accident, people must stop comparing the Buccaneers to Mamelodi Sundowns'
The Brazilians have opened an 18-point gap at the top of the PSL standings although the Buccaneers have an encouraging number of games in hand.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Sundowns and Pirates are PSL title favourites
- But Downs have opened a wide gap
- A Bucs legend is convinced Downs will be champions
🟢📱