Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Celine Abrahams

‘Orlando Pirates keep showing Kaizer Chiefs that WhatsApp view once in second place! No coach in the Premier Soccer League comes close to Abdeslam Ouaddou; Bucs are taking the league title - friends of Golden Arrows can go and play in Africa!’ - Fans

The Sea Robbers made the journey down to KwaZulu-Natal for a midweek league clash against Abafana Bes’thende, with King Zwelithini Stadium serving as the battleground under the floodlit skies. In a contest that carried weight and expectation, it was the Soweto giants who rose to the occasion, delivering a composed and clinical performance.

Orlando Pirates controlled much of the proceedings on the night, setting the tone early with Nkosikhona Ndaba’s strike that took a wicked deflection off Ayanda Jiyane and looped into the back of the net to break the deadlock. Golden Arrows responded in the second half, finding the equaliser through Thokozani Khumalo, who rose to the occasion and slotted home with composure. 

However, the home fans’ hopes of a comeback were short-lived. Substitute Yanela Mbuthuma stepped up with a brace, restoring the Buccaneers’ lead and sealing a 3-1 victory for the Soweto giants. The result saw Pirates reclaim second place on the PSL standings, leapfrogging Kaizer Chiefs.  

With a win on the road, GOAL takes a look at what fans had to say on social media.

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Ouaddou has tricks up his sleeves

    ‘Wadu Ball’ is very very long! Our coach has mastered the art of playing mind games. Manqoba Mngqithi planned against Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Deon Hotto - the plan went all wrong when Nkosikhona Ndaba and Bhodlela (Nkosinathi Sibisi) started with the game. This season every player that comes in has the potential to score. - Oom_Chris 

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Welcome back President Yama 2K

    Relebohile Mofokeng is still special! This guy is decisive, a big player. We’re taking the league. Nobody is going to stop us. - DayiKaSkhova 

  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Commendable performances all-round

    Great performance boys and the technical team. The unintended substitution of Thalente Mbatha changed the game for us. Sipho Mbule had a great game, too. Rele, what a star! Yanela Mbuthuma my boy, we are going far with you! Amazing. Up the Bucs! - Andrew Moshugi

  • Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Mbuthuma is hungry for goals

    That's how you bounce back after conceding, Mbuthuma looks like our saviour in front of goal. - Owaselangeni 

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    No coach can compare to Ouaddou

    When it comes to making subs and reading of the game, no coach in the PSL comes close to Abdeslam ‘Wadu’ Ouaddou. MtaKaBaba 

  • Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Kaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs don’t stay in second place for too long

    Pirates keep showing Kaizer Chiefs that WhatsApp view once in second place! - Khanyiso Fuso 

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Thalente Mbatha, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Credit to Mbatha and Maswanganyi

    Ladies and gentlemen, that's what Thalente Mbatha can do. He drove into that Arrows defence like a man on a mission. Patrick Maswanganyi has really improved, he is useful now. - Morris Mahlangu 

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    Sundowns & Chiefs, focus on CAF

    Where are the friends of Golden Arrows who were telling us about Manqoba's ball? We are taking this league. They can go and play in Africa, while Pirates collect maximum points. - Sibu_Excel 

  • Nkosikhona Ndaba, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Star-studded club

    Hard fought win, a win that showed character and resilience to fight for the championship. I'm super proud of the boys! Pirates have a fire bench - we substitute a star player with another star, and still have stars sitting in the stands! - Abongile 

  • Orlando Pirates fans, October 2025Backpage

    League title is going to Pirates

    Kaizer Chiefs really thought they would stay in second position! This is Orlando Pirates, we are taking the league title! - Leruo 