‘Orlando Pirates keep showing Kaizer Chiefs that WhatsApp view once in second place! No coach in the Premier Soccer League comes close to Abdeslam Ouaddou; Bucs are taking the league title - friends of Golden Arrows can go and play in Africa!’ - Fans

Orlando Pirates controlled much of the proceedings on the night, setting the tone early with Nkosikhona Ndaba’s strike that took a wicked deflection off Ayanda Jiyane and looped into the back of the net to break the deadlock. Golden Arrows responded in the second half, finding the equaliser through Thokozani Khumalo, who rose to the occasion and slotted home with composure.

However, the home fans’ hopes of a comeback were short-lived. Substitute Yanela Mbuthuma stepped up with a brace, restoring the Buccaneers’ lead and sealing a 3-1 victory for the Soweto giants. The result saw Pirates reclaim second place on the PSL standings, leapfrogging Kaizer Chiefs.

With a win on the road, GOAL takes a look at what fans had to say on social media.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱