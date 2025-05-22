Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns will wrestle for the services of players like Asenele Velebayi & Oswin Appollis in the upcoming PSL transfer window

GOAL runs through a list of players who will become hot property in the looming Premier Soccer League transfer window.

The Premier Soccer League transfer window is fast approaching, and the market is expected to heat up with some big-name players set to make a move.

Teams across the league will be eyeing fresh talent, and the competition for these in-demand players is bound to be fierce.

For clubs like Kaizer Chiefs, the window offers an opportunity to bolster their squad after a somewhat underwhelming PSL season.

With their performance not quite living up to expectations, it’s clear they’ll need to bring in reinforcements to improve their chances in the second half of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns - two of the league’s powerhouses - may have solid squads, but even they face crucial decisions.

The challenge now will be to assess their existing roster and make strategic moves for key players who could either strengthen or shake up their teams.

As the transfer window approaches, join GOAL as we dive into the exciting possibilities, identifying which players are most likely to make their mark in the upcoming moves and how these changes could shape the future of the PSL.