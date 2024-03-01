Melusi Buthelezi, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Michael Madyira

Orlando Pirates issue update on goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi's 'traumatic ordeal' after hijacking incident

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesPolokwane City vs Orlando PiratesPolokwane CityMelusi ButheleziRichard Ofori

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the hijacking incident of goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi but allayed fears of the player's life being in danger.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pirates keeper Buthelezi hijacked again
  • Club, however, say he is safe
  • It is the second time for him to be hijacked in a year

Editors' Picks