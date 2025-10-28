Orlando Pirates issue injury update on two players ahead of Carling Knockout quarter-final clash with Magesi FC
- Backpage
Bucaneers get ready for Magesi
Orlando Pirates are preparing to host Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout quarter-final match at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.
They go into this match without some injured players, and the Buccaneers have issued an update on two players who will not be available.
- Orlando Pirates
Who are the players Pirates have issued an update about?
"There are no fresh injury concerns despite a highly physical clash on Saturday, while the likes of Selaelo Rasebotja and Thabiso Sesane continue to work their way back to full fitness after their injury spells," the club said.
- Backpage
Adjustments for Ouaddou
Midfielder Rasebotja and defender Sesane are yet to play competitive football this season as they continue to work on their fitness.
With the Buccaneers having exited the CAF Champions League, that could leave coach Abdeslam Ouaddou noting critical areas in his squad that need some adjusting.
That could open space for Rasebotja and Sesane to get back into the team when they get fit.
- Backpage
What comes next?
Apart from Rasebotja and Sesane, Pirates also have Relebohile Mofokeng, Tapelo Xoki and Deano van Rooyen battling to get fit.
That is a big test of the depth of Ouaddou's squad, although the Buccaneers now have one competition less to worry about after Champions League elimination.