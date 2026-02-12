Orlando Pirates identify transfer target! Abdeslam Ouaddou keen to sign highly rated AmaZulu defender - Reports

Orlando Pirates are reportedly keen to approach their Premier Soccer League opponents, AmaZulu, and negotiate the signing of their defender, Wandile Dube.

After getting busy in the market, soon after coach Abdeslam Ouaddou arrived at the club in July 2025, the Soweto giants further strengthened their squad with the acquisition of Andre de Jong, Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane in the January mid-season transfer window.

Msendami and Chabatsane worked under Ouaddou when the Moroccan was in charge of Marumo Gallants.

The 47-year-old tactician has set his plans on adding another defender, and his interest is in Dube, whom he is reportedly keen to sign before the 2026/27 season begins.

However, Usuthu are expected to fight and hold onto their 21-year-old centre-back asset. The defender, who was developed through the club's academy, earned his senior team debut in August 2025 in a PSL encounter against Sekhukhune United.

He has played in six games across all competitions, all as a substitute, but his performances have caught the eyes of the MTN8 and Carling Knockout champions.