Orlando Pirates identify transfer target! Abdeslam Ouaddou keen to sign highly rated AmaZulu defender - Reports
- Backpage
Target identified
Orlando Pirates are reportedly keen to approach their Premier Soccer League opponents, AmaZulu, and negotiate the signing of their defender, Wandile Dube.
After getting busy in the market, soon after coach Abdeslam Ouaddou arrived at the club in July 2025, the Soweto giants further strengthened their squad with the acquisition of Andre de Jong, Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane in the January mid-season transfer window.
Msendami and Chabatsane worked under Ouaddou when the Moroccan was in charge of Marumo Gallants.
The 47-year-old tactician has set his plans on adding another defender, and his interest is in Dube, whom he is reportedly keen to sign before the 2026/27 season begins.
However, Usuthu are expected to fight and hold onto their 21-year-old centre-back asset. The defender, who was developed through the club's academy, earned his senior team debut in August 2025 in a PSL encounter against Sekhukhune United.
He has played in six games across all competitions, all as a substitute, but his performances have caught the eyes of the MTN8 and Carling Knockout champions.
- Backpage
Pirates show interest
"Orlando Pirates have shown an interest in signing AmaZulu youngster Wandile Dube," iDiski Times reported.
"The Buccaneers have been steadily strengthening their squad season after season, growing in depth and quality," the publication added.
"Their long-term planning has been evident as they look to build a squad capable of consistently challenging on all fronts."
- Backpagepix
Pirates need replacement after Ndah's exit
Olisa Ndah left the Buccaneers, leaving a gaping void that needs to be filled. Before the Nigerian left, Mbekezeli Mbokazi had already signed for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.
The club went on to strengthen the defensive unit with the signing of Chabatsane. With Ndah's exit, another star is expected to be brought on board in order to maintain the squad balance.
- Backpage
Why Pirates will strengthen again
For the Soweto giants to defend the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout next season, a squad with rich options for Ouaddou will be crucially needed.
Currently, Bucs are chasing two more titles – the PSL and the Nedbank Cup – and should they win them, the demand on the squad will be bigger next season, as they will be expected to fight and defend their trophies.
After their elimination from the CAF Champions League at the second preliminary stage, the Buccaneers will be keen to avoid such a setback next season, and to do so, they will need top players.