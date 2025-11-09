Orlando Pirates, here we come! Marumo Gallants reach Carling Knockout final as former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi suffers heartbreak with Golden Arrows

Marumo Gallants will face Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout final after beating Golden Arrows 4-2 in the post-match penalty shoot-out at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.

The match winner was decided from the spot kick following a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Meanwhile, in the opening stages of the game, the teams pressed each other with equal intensity, but there was no notable goal-scoring chance created.

But in the 20th minute, a combination between Luthando Ndlovu and Isaac Cisse almost produced the opener. Ndlovu laid the pass to Cisse, but the Ivorian was unable to calmly collect the pass, which means a good chance for the home side was lost.

Ndlovu was again involved in an ambitious run for Arrows; after receiving a pass from Ayanda Jiyane, he took a few steps forward before he located Sbonis Madonsela, but the defender's shot from a tight angle on the right flank was stopped by Gallants' goalkeeper, Washington Arubi.

Abafana Bes'thende demanded a penalty in the 32nd minute when Cisse appeared to have been pushed as he made his way into the box, but their calls were dismissed as fans and players alike reacted with dissatisfaction to the decision.

Sekela Sithole was yellow-carded in the 37th minute after he made a dangerous tackle on Nqobeko Dlamini.

After several rather weak tests from Gallants, Arrows' goalkeeper Xolani Ngcobo was called to a challenging action in the 41st minute. Gallants won a free kick from quite a promising position, which was taken by Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo. However, Ngcobo was alert, and he parried the ball away as Arrows survived a late first-half scare.