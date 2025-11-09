Orlando Pirates, here we come! Marumo Gallants reach Carling Knockout final as former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi suffers heartbreak with Golden Arrows
- Backpage
Gallants reach final
Marumo Gallants will face Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout final after beating Golden Arrows 4-2 in the post-match penalty shoot-out at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.
The match winner was decided from the spot kick following a 2-2 draw in regulation time.
Meanwhile, in the opening stages of the game, the teams pressed each other with equal intensity, but there was no notable goal-scoring chance created.
But in the 20th minute, a combination between Luthando Ndlovu and Isaac Cisse almost produced the opener. Ndlovu laid the pass to Cisse, but the Ivorian was unable to calmly collect the pass, which means a good chance for the home side was lost.
Ndlovu was again involved in an ambitious run for Arrows; after receiving a pass from Ayanda Jiyane, he took a few steps forward before he located Sbonis Madonsela, but the defender's shot from a tight angle on the right flank was stopped by Gallants' goalkeeper, Washington Arubi.
Abafana Bes'thende demanded a penalty in the 32nd minute when Cisse appeared to have been pushed as he made his way into the box, but their calls were dismissed as fans and players alike reacted with dissatisfaction to the decision.
Sekela Sithole was yellow-carded in the 37th minute after he made a dangerous tackle on Nqobeko Dlamini.
After several rather weak tests from Gallants, Arrows' goalkeeper Xolani Ngcobo was called to a challenging action in the 41st minute. Gallants won a free kick from quite a promising position, which was taken by Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo. However, Ngcobo was alert, and he parried the ball away as Arrows survived a late first-half scare.
- Backpage
Goals come fast
After holding each other at bay in the first half, the teams came back for the second half hungrier.
Arrows scored the first goal of the game in the 54th minute from a corner situation. Cisse's delivery appeared to be heading into the back of the net, and as Arubi scrambled to prevent that from happening, he ended up pushing it slightly. The goal was registered as an own goal by the Zimbabwean.
A minute after going down, Gallants fought back and equalised when Ndlondlo found the back of the net. The visitors took the lead when Daniel Msendami scored in the 58th minute as the game turned into a lively showdown.
Mngqithi's side did not stop fighting even after conceding an equaliser within a minute after taking the lead. Dion made a clever move as he laid the ball on the path of Nqobeko Dlamini, who made no mistake as he scored and restored parity in the 71st minute.
After the electrifying second half, the game entered extra time, as no side managed to score more goals within regulation time. There were no goals within this period either, and the teams headed to the post-match penalty shoot-out.
Finally, Gallants won the contest and progressed to the final, where they are set to face the Sowetan giants.
Arubi rose to the occasion yet again for Gallants as he saved two penalties to deny Arrows a ticket to the final. He saved Brandon Theron and Thabo Matlaba's penalties as Gallants cruised to the final.
Themba Mantshiyane and Jerome Karelse scored their penalties for Arrows.
On the other hand, Edgar Manaka, Katekani Mhlongo, Msendami, and Ibrahim Bance scored for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, while Eroine Agnikoi saw his penalty saved by Ngcobo.
- Backpage
The MVP
Gallants have their dream of winning the domestic trophy intact when they face their former head coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou.
Although they were the first to concede, they fought hard, and in the end, their hard work was rewarded, as they are now this season's finalists.
- Backpage
The big loser
Mngqithi has failed in his quest to lift the domestic title.
Although his side showed determination, they finally fell in the shootouts.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
- Backpage
Pirates vs Gallants in final
After beating their last four opponents, Gallants now have a tougher challenge ahead as they are set to face Pirates in the final showdown set for 6 December.
The Sea Robbers struggled against Richards Bay, as they only progressed courtesy of a 1-0 win on Saturday.
The Buccaneers, who qualified for their 10th final, will be extra motivated to win the cup, given that they are out of the CAF Champions League, and the only way to compensate for that is to make sure they sweep every remaining trophy in front of them.