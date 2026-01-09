'Orlando Pirates have no ambitions to win the CAF Champions League and compete at the FIFA Club World Cup; Their only ambitions are for MTN8 and Carling Knockout, players from Europe don't complain, stop drinking alcohol! Tshepang Moremi just arrived at the Buccaneers and is already talking nonsense' - Fans

The Soweto giants are fully focusing on domestic duties after failing to reach the group stage of Africa's premier club competition. Having already won the MTN8 and Carling Knockout so far this season, the Buccaneers have managed to pacify their fans and at least have something to cheer about as they witness traditional rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs playing continental football.