Khothatso Leballo

'Orlando Pirates have no ambitions to win the CAF Champions League and compete at the FIFA Club World Cup; Their only ambitions are for MTN8 and Carling Knockout, players from Europe don't complain, stop drinking alcohol! Tshepang Moremi just arrived at the Buccaneers and is already talking nonsense' - Fans

The Soweto giants are fully focusing on domestic duties after failing to reach the group stage of Africa's premier club competition. Having already won the MTN8 and Carling Knockout so far this season, the Buccaneers have managed to pacify their fans and at least have something to cheer about as they witness traditional rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs playing continental football.

    Pirates have no Champions League ambitions to play at Club World Cup

    😂😂😂so in other words there's no ambitions of winning the Champions League at Orlando Pirates? Like there's no ambition to accumulate CAF rankings points to compete in serious tournaments like Club World Cup? The only ambitions they have is MTN 8 and Black Label 🤦🏽‍♂️- Bokang Ntsane Sibiya

    Like Sundowns busy wasting money

    Yeah like Sundowns. Busy wasting money for nothing. Every season dlala CAF but winning eludes them -  Laqhasha Qhasho

    Stop drinking Savanna

    Players from Europe play week in week out, and they don't complain. Stop drinking Savanna - Mduduzi Nkabinde

    Moremi is right

    Moremi took the words out of my mouth - Tsekiso Mpho Calvin Motaung

    Bucs players tried using AFCON to travel 😂

    They tried to use AAFCON Bafana Bafana to travel now they are around South Africa once again 😂😂😂✌️✌️✌️- Linda Lee Linda

    What have Chiefs achieved

    What about your team Cowza Chiefs is it doing well? What have your team achieved this season??? - Prince Bhuda Memela  

    Moremi already complaining

    You just arrived at Pirates and you already complaining - Ma Eiight Machidii

    Khoza postponed games for Pirates

    Pointless Khoza postponed games for them last season - Malesela Samuel

    Moremi talking nonsense

    My favourite player talking nonsense 😭😭😭 we want CAF brother regardless - Mishack Ntiwane

    Nonsense, we want to win the Champions League and go to the Club World Cup

    We wanna win TotalEnergies CAF Champions League & Confederation Cup and compete at the FIFA Club Football, show ambition guys - Steghel Lebokoboko Pau Pau Nonsense

    The reason why European teams don't respect Africa

    😂😂😂😂😂that's why European teams won't take our league serious - Lefa Strauss Lekitlane

