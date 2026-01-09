GOAL runs through what the fans have been saying in reaction to Tshepang Moremi drawing positives from Orlando Pirates' early exit from the CAF Champions League.
'Orlando Pirates have no ambitions to win the CAF Champions League and compete at the FIFA Club World Cup; Their only ambitions are for MTN8 and Carling Knockout, players from Europe don't complain, stop drinking alcohol! Tshepang Moremi just arrived at the Buccaneers and is already talking nonsense' - Fans
Pirates have no Champions League ambitions to play at Club World Cup
😂😂😂so in other words there's no ambitions of winning the Champions League at Orlando Pirates? Like there's no ambition to accumulate CAF rankings points to compete in serious tournaments like Club World Cup? The only ambitions they have is MTN 8 and Black Label 🤦🏽♂️- Bokang Ntsane Sibiya
Like Sundowns busy wasting money
Yeah like Sundowns. Busy wasting money for nothing. Every season dlala CAF but winning eludes them - Laqhasha Qhasho
Stop drinking Savanna
Players from Europe play week in week out, and they don't complain. Stop drinking Savanna - Mduduzi Nkabinde
Moremi is right
Moremi took the words out of my mouth - Tsekiso Mpho Calvin Motaung
Bucs players tried using AFCON to travel 😂
They tried to use AAFCON Bafana Bafana to travel now they are around South Africa once again 😂😂😂✌️✌️✌️- Linda Lee Linda
What have Chiefs achieved
What about your team Cowza Chiefs is it doing well? What have your team achieved this season??? - Prince Bhuda Memela
Moremi already complaining
You just arrived at Pirates and you already complaining - Ma Eiight Machidii
Khoza postponed games for Pirates
Pointless Khoza postponed games for them last season - Malesela Samuel
Moremi talking nonsense
My favourite player talking nonsense 😭😭😭 we want CAF brother regardless - Mishack Ntiwane
Nonsense, we want to win the Champions League and go to the Club World Cup
We wanna win TotalEnergies CAF Champions League & Confederation Cup and compete at the FIFA Club Football, show ambition guys - Steghel Lebokoboko Pau Pau Nonsense
The reason why European teams don't respect Africa
😂😂😂😂😂that's why European teams won't take our league serious - Lefa Strauss Lekitlane