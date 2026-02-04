Orlando Pirates form linked to AFCON 'they learned alot there' and are 'playing for World Cup spots'
Will Pirates dominate Bafana again
After a campaign that was seen as disappointing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, eyes again will be on Hugo Broos when he names his squad for the 2026 World Cup.
Broos' AFCON squad was dominated by players from Orlando Pirates, as nine were picked from the Soweto giants. Given how some have performed since the PSL resumed, it would be hard for Broos to ignore them.
Now, former Pirates star Benson Mhlongo has said the current form shown by Bucs players is inspired by the dream of getting World Cup slots.
'Playing for World Cup'
Among the Pirates players who are in sensational form is Relebohile Mofokeng. The 21-year-old was on target against AmaZulu, and he was also named the Man of the Match.
“Pirates are just on fire. These boys are playing for World Cup spots. There's some growth in these boys since they returned from the AFCON. They learned a lot there," Mhlongo told KickOff.
Ouaddou hailed
President Yama 2000 is a utility player who can be deployed across different attacking positions. According to Mhlongo, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is doing something good by deploying the forward for various roles.
"In modern football, you must be able to play more than one position. As an attacker, you must be able to play both in the middle and on the sides; you must be able to play as a second striker. It gives you more chances to be signed by teams," Mhlongo added.
“It's good they are moving Mofokeng around. Playing on the sides, his creation of chances will be limited. Yes, he can score from there, but he is not an out-and-out winger who can cross the ball on time.
“Now that he is growing, I hope he plays more in the centre."
Ouaddou praises Mofokeng
After impressing against AmaZulu and winning back-to-back Man of the Match awards, Ouaddou praised the Bafana star.
“I said already the future of football is scanning, and when you are able to take a decision before you receive the ball, this is the future – the modern footballer. And we are happy to have him [Mofokeng] in our team," Oaddou told the media.
“If he can bring you more in that position, why can’t the coach just put him on the side? Because on the side there is a touchline, it’s like you limit his capacity.
“Now, he has 360 degrees of possibilities; on the side, he only has 180 degrees because of the touchline.”