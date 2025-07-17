'Orlando Pirates finishing in the PSL top three will require luck! Abdeslam Ouaddou will not last at Bucs because he is a plumber, but Rhulani Mokwena was available; Buccaneers played with a man down against Las Palmas & if it were Kaizer Chiefs, it would be 8-0' - Fans

Orlando Pirates winless streak stretched to three games in their pre-season after the Premier League side was held to a 0-0 draw by Las Palmas.
Although they looked determined, Bucs were unable to find a way past the former La Liga side. The Spanish outfit were equally not clinical enough, as they could not see off Pirates, who were reduced when Sipho Chaine was sent off.
Abdeslam Ouaddou once again experimented by deploying different sets of starting XIs as he tries to find a suitable lineupbefore the season begins.
After the draw, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.