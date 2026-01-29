Orlando Pirates faithful warned by Nkosinathi Sibisi not to celebrate too soon as PSL 'games in hand don't guarantee you points'

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has insisted his technical team and the players are focused on improving their standards not only focusing on their opponents.

"We are focused on ourselves since the beginning of the season. I will not lie to you if I tell you that we will not look at the log,” the former Morocco international added.

“But for us, it is very important to focus on which areas we have to improve or which areas we have to keep on working on.

"We are doing well, of course, and we are not focusing on any other teams; we are focusing on ourselves," Ouaddou added.

“On how we have to start the games, how we have to finish them. We play every game to win. As I said, the league is long; I think it will finish around May.

“We will make it count at the end of the season, but for now, we are focusing on how we are preparing for games, how we want to start them and win the games, and of course, the management of the team.

"Only these things are very important to us," he continued.