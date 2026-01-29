Orlando Pirates faithful warned by Nkosinathi Sibisi not to celebrate too soon as PSL 'games in hand don't guarantee you points'
Why Pirates fans are excited by recent run
Orlando Pirates are third on the Premier Soccer League table with 28 poinst having featured in 13 games in the South African top-tier assignment.
The defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, are leading the race with 32 points after 15 outings, while Kaizer Chiefs come second with two points less.
It explains why the Buccaneers faithful feel their team has an advantage since they can win the two games in hand and go top of the table.
Pirates fans warned about their hope
The Sea Robbers captain, Nkosinathi Sibisi, insists that the fans should not celebrate too early because having matches in hand and winning them are two different things.
“I think everyone knows that a game in hand doesn’t necessarily guarantee you the points," he told the media.
"You still have to play those games against very tough opponents.
“We are not only looking at the top end of the table, but also behind us because the gap is very close this season. For us, it is to take it one game at a time and focus on our next game against Magesi," the Bafana Bafana international added.
Same movie but different script?
In the last three seasons, Pirates have finished second in the PSL race, with Mamelodi Sundowns winning.
Even with their good run in the ongoing campaign, some feel Bucs will fall short once again, but the centre-back is adamant that this year things will be different.
“I don’t want to say we’ve seen this movie before, I haven’t, I really haven’t seen this movie before,” he responded.
“It’s a fresh start, and it’s a fresh season.
"We are going for everything, and we don’t have to hide that, and let’s see if the movie is the same or not," Sibisi concluded.
We are looking at the log, but...
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has insisted his technical team and the players are focused on improving their standards not only focusing on their opponents.
"We are focused on ourselves since the beginning of the season. I will not lie to you if I tell you that we will not look at the log,” the former Morocco international added.
“But for us, it is very important to focus on which areas we have to improve or which areas we have to keep on working on.
"We are doing well, of course, and we are not focusing on any other teams; we are focusing on ourselves," Ouaddou added.
“On how we have to start the games, how we have to finish them. We play every game to win. As I said, the league is long; I think it will finish around May.
“We will make it count at the end of the season, but for now, we are focusing on how we are preparing for games, how we want to start them and win the games, and of course, the management of the team.
"Only these things are very important to us," he continued.
The vital test for Gallants
On Saturday, Pirates play Magesi FC, hoping to get maximum points and go level on points with Mamelodi Sundowns.
Ouaddou has explained his target with the Soweto giants, "For me it’s a new season with a lot of changes and of course with a lot of ambitions. I am only focusing on this season," he stated.
"You spoke about reducing the gap, of course, there’s this idea of reducing the gap but it’s not only about that. Maybe there’s an opportunity this season to go higher [than last season], but we need to win every game.
"In French, there’s a saying that says ‘don’t sell the skin of a bear before you kill it’, so what I am trying to say is that we are working hard and at the end of the season we can speak," Ouaddou concluded.