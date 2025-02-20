Orlando Pirates face Algerian giants in Caf Champions League quarter-finals as Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso clashes with his former club
The draw for Africa's premier club competition was conducted on Thursday with the Buccaneers and Masandawana learning their opponents.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- The Caf CL draw was conducted on Thursday
- Bucs and Downs now know their quarters opponents
- They both got North African opponents
🟢📱