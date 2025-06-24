Orlando Pirates explain why Abdeslam Ouaddou was appointed as new head coach ahead of Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena - 'The attitude and the professionalism'
The Buccaneers now have a new man in charge following weeks of speculation about the man who would replace Jose Riveiro.
- Pirates appointed Ouaddou as coach
- This was after Mosimane & Mokwena were being linked with the Bucs
- Club explains why they settled for the Moroccan
