The Sea Robbers progressed to the Champions League knockout phase with a game to spare after defeating the Algerian giants.

Orlando Pirates secured their place in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals following a 2-1 victory over Algerian team CR Belouizdad at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Relebohile Mofokeng and Thalente Mbatha scored for Jose Riveiro's team, whereas Abdelraouf Benguit netted a consolation goal in stoppage time for Khanyisa Mayo's team.

The Buccaneers' supporters showed their delight after the win and voiced their hopes for what they want to happen in the upcoming group stage latest match against Al Ahly on Saturday.

Here, GOAL shares with you how fans responded to the result on social media platforms.

