'Orlando Pirates have won against Polokwane City, yes, but nothing can change that Mamelodi Sundowns are PSL champions! Mbekezeli Mbokazi will be in 2025 Afcon with Bafana Bafana' - Fans

After beating MC Alger in the Caf Champions League, the Sea Robbers returned to PSL action and saw off their opponents.

Despite the confirmation that Jose Riveiro will be leaving his position as the head coach, Orlando Pirates fought hard to secure a 1-0 win over Polokwane City on Saturday.

The win, although some fans say it was scrappy, cut the points with Mamelodi Sundowns to 12, pointing to a potentially tight race towards the end.

Nkosinathi Sibisi scored the only goal in the match, which meant that the Bucs secured their third back-to-back win across all competitions.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to the slim win away from home.