Orlando Pirates defender to join Paseka Mako & Thabiso Monyane at Kaizer Chiefs? Agent discusses his client's future with the Buccaneers
The two stars who joined Chiefs from Pirates
In the off-season transfer window, Kaizer Chiefs made some promising signings to improve the squad in terms of quality and competition.
Among the players who came on board was ex-Orlando Pirates duo Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako, who had been released.
Since joining Amakhosi, Monyane has played 14 games across all competitions, the same as Mako.
Here comes the Shandu story
Just like Monyane and Mako struggled for game time at Pirates in the latter stages of their careers with the club, owing to injuries, Bandile Shandu has also not been getting enough games.
The right-back has struggled to beat the likes of versatile Kamogelo Sebelebele, Thabiso Lebitso, and Deano van Rooyen.
His current deal with Bucs will conclude at the end of the ongoing campaign, specifically on June 30th.
What next for Shandu?
According to his agent, Mike Makaab, Pirates remain in pole position to retain the defender, but other options will be examined if he is freed.
“Bandile Shandu is contracted to Orlando Pirates, and for us it is just to wait for the club to make a decision on the player. In this situation, they have the first preference,” Makaab told FARPost.
“We are open to any decision from Pirates, and should they opt against renewing the contract in the coming months, we’ll be left with no choice but to look for other options for Shandu," he concluded.
Shandu's numbers at Pirates
The 31-year-old, who has played just four times this season, has been with Bucs since 2021 after joining from Maritzburg United.
He has since played more than 100 matches for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists.