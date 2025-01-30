Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro makes interesting claim about Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Soweto Derby - 'I don’t think the log is a reflection of Amakhosi performances'
The Spanish tactician believes that his team will not find it easy to beat Premier Soccer League rivals Amakhosi in the forthcoming Soweto Derby.
- Pirates' Riveiro heaps praise on Chiefs
- Amakhosi have been creating many chances
- The two Soweto giants face each other on Saturday