Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro lauds Joseph Makhanya and co. after resting Relebohile Mofokeng and Sipho Chaine in Golden Arrows win ahead of Nedbank Cup final against Kaizer Chiefs - 'The club is doing fantastic in the development'
The Spaniard had a much-changed starting line up featuring greenhorns and they went on to collect maximum points on the road.
- Pirates beat Arrows on Tuesday
- Riveiro rested regulars and started youngsters
- He hails Bucs development coaches
