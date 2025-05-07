Joseph Makhanya, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro lauds Joseph Makhanya and co. after resting Relebohile Mofokeng and Sipho Chaine in Golden Arrows win ahead of Nedbank Cup final against Kaizer Chiefs - 'The club is doing fantastic in the development'

The Spaniard had a much-changed starting line up featuring greenhorns and they went on to collect maximum points on the road.

  • Pirates beat Arrows on Tuesday
  • Riveiro rested regulars and started youngsters
  • He hails Bucs development coaches
