Has Jose Riveiro given up on PSL title? Orlando Pirates coach hands Bucs' own 'Marcelo' starting berth against Golden Arrows after resting Relebohile Mofokeng and Sipho Chaine as 'Ederson' makes the bench
The Buccaneers are set for another top-tier assignment hoping to collect maximum points against Manqoba Mngqithi's outfit.
- Arrows play Pirates in Durban
- Arrows chase MTN8 spot, Bucs want PSL title
- Riveiro makes massive changes