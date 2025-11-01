Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou stands by Camren Dansin selection against Mamelodi Sundowns after snubbing Bafana Bafana star Thalente Mbatha again as ex-Fulham defender emphasises his commitment to ‘give chances’ to South African youth stars

“Look, it’s such difficult for the coach because if you had lost that game all the people will tell you the coach put the player without experience but as a coach I have worked in development for five-six years," Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

“You have to give chance to this South African youth talent, to give them opportunity to shine, it’s what we did today in a very important game. I think this guy; it is a big experience for him and now we give him chance to grow.

“It’s what I’m going to do, I give chance to the youth especially South African youth with the talent, we need to give them chance,” Ouaddou concluded.