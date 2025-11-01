Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou stands by Camren Dansin selection against Mamelodi Sundowns after snubbing Bafana Bafana star Thalente Mbatha again as ex-Fulham defender emphasises his commitment to ‘give chances’ to South African youth stars
Dansin stuns crowd at Loftus Versfeld
Peter Shalulile opened the scoring for Mamelodi Sundowns, but it was Camren Dansin’s thunderous equaliser that stole the spotlight. The 20-year-old marked his first senior goal for Orlando Pirates with a moment of pure class, earning the Soweto giants a share of the spoils and ending Sundowns’ perfect home record in the process.
With Dansin among a new wave of young talent breaking through, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has doubled down on prioritising the youth.
Ouaddou backs youth stars
“Look, it’s such difficult for the coach because if you had lost that game all the people will tell you the coach put the player without experience but as a coach I have worked in development for five-six years," Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.
“You have to give chance to this South African youth talent, to give them opportunity to shine, it’s what we did today in a very important game. I think this guy; it is a big experience for him and now we give him chance to grow.
“It’s what I’m going to do, I give chance to the youth especially South African youth with the talent, we need to give them chance,” Ouaddou concluded.
Mbokazi handed opportunity to lead Bucs
Early in his tenure as Pirates head coach, Ouaddou made a bold statement, handing the captain’s armband to then-teenager Mbekezeli Mbokazi during a pre-season clash in Spain. Now 20, Mbokazi, affectionately known as ‘TLB’, has since embraced the responsibility, leading the Sea Robbers with maturity beyond his years and delivering standout performances.
It’s a move that underscored Ouaddou’s unwavering belief in youth, not just nurturing talent, but trusting it in the deep end.
Next on the cards for Pirates
With depth, youth and momentum on their side, Pirates are shaping up as serious contenders this season. Ouaddou’s squad currently sits third on the league standings after earning a gritty point against Sundowns.
Next up, the Buccaneers head to KwaZulu-Natal for a midweek clash against Golden Arrows on Wednesday, 5 November. It’s another chance to make a statement and keep the pressure on the teams above.