Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou plays the long game and insists 'it's too soon to judge me'

Abdeslam Ouaddou was surprisingly appointed as Orlando Pirates coach in July, taking over from Jose Riveiro.

He arrived at the Buccaneers amid high expectations on him to at least match what Riveiro had achieved, especially given the Spaniard's celebrated Cup king tag after he led the club to two Nedbank Cup titles and three MTN 8 trophies.

However, Ouaddou would be aware that his ultimate challenge lies beyond Cup glory as he seeks to be the first coach to guide the Soweto giants to their first Premier Soccer League title since 2012.

The former Morocco international talks about his time so far at Pirates.