Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou plays the long game and insists 'it's too soon to judge me'
Ouaddou's surprise Pirates appointment
Abdeslam Ouaddou was surprisingly appointed as Orlando Pirates coach in July, taking over from Jose Riveiro.
He arrived at the Buccaneers amid high expectations on him to at least match what Riveiro had achieved, especially given the Spaniard's celebrated Cup king tag after he led the club to two Nedbank Cup titles and three MTN 8 trophies.
However, Ouaddou would be aware that his ultimate challenge lies beyond Cup glory as he seeks to be the first coach to guide the Soweto giants to their first Premier Soccer League title since 2012.
The former Morocco international talks about his time so far at Pirates.
Ouaddou on his time at Pirates so far
“I think it’s too soon to summarise my time so far at Orlando Pirates, I’ll be judged at the end of the season,” said Ouaddou as per iDiski Times.
“I’m still in the beginning. In the job, you have to be very humble. I think the ambition we have is to deliver in every game a good performance.
“It’s what we did today and three days ago [against Golden Arrows]. The boys are doing a great job since three, four months," added the former Fulham defender.
“But for me, let’s say if you ask me that question at the end of the season, I’ll be able to answer you. It’s too soon, let’s stay humble and keep on working.”
What has Ouaddou achieved so far
Ouaddou has made an immediate impact so far as Pirates coach, already lifting the MTN8 and steering the team towards the Carling Knockout.
Should the Buccaneers win the Beer Cup final, that would be the Moroccan's second trophy in under a year.
Since arriving in South Africa, he has transformed Pirates into a title-contending side capable of challenging Sundowns’ eight-season dominance of the Premier Soccer League.
The Buccaneers have three points fewer than the Brazilians who lead the PSL table and have played two more games than them.
However, the early exit from the CAF Champions League remains a glaring blemish on his otherwise impressive tenure.
What comes next?
The Soweto giants now shift their attention to three crucial PSL matches ahead of the Carling Knockout final on December 6.
Winning those league games and overtaking Sundowns on the PSL table would be a major boost ahead of the Beer Cup final.
With Pirates playing matches during weekends and in midweek, Ouaddou’s rotation policy seems to be working in keeping key players fresh, allowing the squad to maintain intensity without risking fatigue.
The coach's emphasis on freshness and tactical rotation could prove decisive as the team aims to end the year with another piece of silverware.