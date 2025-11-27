Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is proud of Buccaneers’ supply to Bafana Bafana squad ahead of AFCON

As the Soweto side continued to showcase their top form in the midweek clash against a resilient Chippa United, with Appollis once again on the scoresheet, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou expressed immense pride.

He praised his squad’s growing presence in the national team, noting that it reflects the club’s strong work and its ability to produce highly competitive players.

“For the club, you have to be proud to have such number of players in the national team,” said Ouaddou as per iDiski Times.

“You have to give credit to the club, we are working for the nation. And we have the duty to have results for the club but we have to prepare [the players] for the nation because soon, they will go to AFCON.

“So, we have to offer the much-competitive players to represent the nation.

“We are the disposal of the country and the coach of the national team. We have to work like that and to give good players who can perform for the national team players. I’m very happy for them.” he added.