Orlando Pirates' Christmas transfer wish list will ruffle some feathers

Orlando Pirates are poised to end their painful 13-year PSL title drought with a slender lead going into the 2025 AFCON break.

Abdeslam Ouaddou's squad looks like the most balanced of any in the country, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for some improvement and augmentation in the transfer window.

Although Pirates are stocked in central defence, the sale of Mbekezeli Mbokazi to Chicago Fire frees up considerable funds. More pertinently, it also means the squad loses its most exciting talent.

The board will look to spend on a young player to replace Mbokazi, but they'll also want to reinforce other areas of the pitch.

Here, GOAL looks at a handful of players who could be under the Christmas tree for Pirates' demanding fans.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱