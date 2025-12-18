+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Khulumani Ndamane, TS Galaxy, October 2025Backpagepix
James Freemantle

Orlando Pirates' Christmas transfer wish list will ruffle some feathers

Pirates have a large and settled squad, but a little sprinkling of extra quality over January could be just the ticket and take them over the line in what promises to be a tight title race with champions Sundowns. Which players can take them there?

Orlando Pirates are poised to end their painful 13-year PSL title drought with a slender lead going into the 2025 AFCON break.

Abdeslam Ouaddou's squad looks like the most balanced of any in the country, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for some improvement and augmentation in the transfer window.

Although Pirates are stocked in central defence, the sale of Mbekezeli Mbokazi to Chicago Fire frees up considerable funds. More pertinently, it also means the squad loses its most exciting talent.

The board will look to spend on a young player to replace Mbokazi, but they'll also want to reinforce other areas of the pitch. 

Here, GOAL looks at a handful of players who could be under the Christmas tree for Pirates' demanding fans. 

  • Khulumani Ndamane, Bafana Bafana, October 2025Backpagepix

    Khulumani Ndamane

    TS Galaxy's 21-year-old central defender is a classy operator and not even close to his peak.

    He seems to be the most obvious candidate to step into Mbokazi's massive boots.

    Already a key figure for Bafana Bafana, the Buccaneers could do worse than sealing a move for him before he potentially stars in Morocco, and that transfer fee swells. 

    Ndamane is Bafana's best young defender aside from Mbokazi. Pirates must move mountains to snap him up. 

    Defensive units win titles, and Ndamane would add depth to an already impressive roster. With Sundowns reportedly sniffing around the talented star, Pirates must act fast. 

  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, Devin Titus, Andre de Jong, Stellenbosch, Decemder 2025Backpage

    Andre De Jong

    Pirates are pretty stacked at the sharp end of the pitch with the likes of Evidence Makgopa, Yanela Mbuthuma and Tshegofatso Mabasa vying for the number nine role, although Makgopa is comfortably the top pick as things stand. 

    Pirates boss Ouaddou seems to be happy with his striking options, hinting that he won't dip into the market for another one, and could promote Sifiso Luthuli from within the youth ranks after an impressive showing and a goal against the Carling All Stars. 

    This doesn't mean the Sea Robbers won't make a move for a number 10. Stellenbosch star Andre De Jong is known for his work ethic, selflessness and appreciation of space. Plenty of pundits believe it was De Jong's creativity that got the best out of Iqraam Rayners in the Winelands before he landed a move to Sundowns.

    The 29-year-old could provide competition for Patrick Maswanganyi and Sipho Mbule. 

  • Puso Dithejane, TS Galaxy, November 2025Backpage

    Puso Dithejane

    This term, versatile 21-year-old Puso Dithejane has taken his output up a notch with four goals and four assists from 12 starts in the league for TS Galaxy. Although Pirates have an abundance of quality wingers, there's a growing belief that Relebohile Mofokeng's long-term future lies away from the club. Dithejane's ability to play anywhere on the right-hand side or even in central midfield makes him a potentially shrewd acquisition. A move for Dithejane would also annoy Kaizer Chiefs fans.

    23-year-old Golden Arrows man Siyanda Ndlovu would be a very decent backup option if a move for Dithejane doesn't materialise. 

  • Mfanafuthi Mkhize, Durban City, October 2025Backpage

    Mfanafuthi Mkhize

    Deon Hotto has served Pirates with distinction since 2020, but the evergreen Namibian is starting to get a little long in the tooth.

    At 35, he's still producing quality displays whenever called upon and has four direct goal contributions this season from nine league appearances. However, nothing lasts forever.

    Dutban City's Mfanafuthi Mkhize has been an ever-present for the PSL newcomers this season, appearing in all 15 of their league matches. The 27-year-old would be a solid, ready-made replacement for Hotto. 

  • Monnapule Saleng, Orbit College, August 2025Backpage

    Monnapule Saleng: Keep or sell?

    We don't need to remind you of the drama and baggage existing between Monnapule Saleng and Orlando Pirates. Nobody really knows what went down, but it feels extremely unlikely that the winger will return after his current loan spell with Orbit College comes to an end. There are irreconcilable differences between the player and the club. For the record, Saleng has two goals and three assists this campaign, showing glimpses of the player who won PSL Player of the Season in 2022/23. 

    Piates have several wide attackers, but Saleng will almost certainly leave, while others could be tempted by foreign offers. 

    A goal-scoring winger could suddenly become a priority for the board. 

