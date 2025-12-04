Are Kaizer Chiefs' goal-scoring woes down to tactical ineptitude or transfer blunders?

Kaizer Chiefs have only outscored half of the PSL's 16 clubs this season after finding the net 13 times in 12 league outings.

In isolation, that's not necessarily the end of the world, as their defensive stats are looking much better now than in previous campaigns.

However, this could point to a lack of cohesion and chemistry in front of goal. It could also highlight a deeper flaw in their recruitment strategy.

Are Chiefs' striker signings failing them, or is the club's technical staff not providing them a proper platform from which to shine?

Here, GOAL looks at several attacking options and how they're coping, or not coping, with the rigours of top-flight football in South Africa.

