Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane wary of 'dirty' Orlando Pirates' slayers ahead of the CAF Champions League meeting
Sundowns and Lupopo's journey to the CAF CL group stage
Mamelodi Sundowns did not take part in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League following their exemption owing to their strong showings in the previous edition.
The Brazilians reached the final but had no say against the Egyptian side Pyramids, who won their maiden CAF inter-club competition.
In the second preliminary round, the South African champions got past Remo Stars of Nigeria to get their group stage ticket.
Orlando Pirates, who were beaten in the semi-final by the eventual champions Pyramids, faced St Eloi Lupopo in the second preliminary round following their triumph over Lioli of Lesotho.
The two teams played to a 3-3 draw in aggregate before the Soweto giants fell in the penalty shootout to crash out.
Sundowns and Lupopo grouped together
In the pooling that was recently done, Masandawana were paired with the Democratic Republic of Congo outfit in Group C.
Interestingly, Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger were also pooled with his former team; the 38-year-old left Masandawana two seasons ago, and this is the first time they will be playing against each other.
The trio will also have to face the Sudanese side Al Hilal, who have proved in the past that they are no pushovers.
"The Brazilians have been drawn into Group C for the #TotalEnergiesCAFCL alongside Al Hilal, TP MC Alger, and FC ST Eloi Lupopo," Masandawana confirmed on their X account.
"Exciting battles await in this year’s group stage! Which tie are you looking forward to the most?"Tweets by Masandawana
Zwane wary of Lupopo threat
Lupopo, despite making it through, were aggressive against Bucs, trying to intimidate their hosts in the second leg at the Orlando Pirates with every opportunity they got.
The first meeting between the two sides will be at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on November 21, a game that Miguel Cardoso's men will surely love to win.
Sundowns captain Themba Zwane is aware of the daunting task awaiting his team, since he watched them play Bucs on the African soil.
“We got an opportunity to watch them against Pirates," the 36-year-old told the media.
“They are dirty and the tackles were flying, but they put in hard work.
“We’re going to get time to analyse them so that we know where we can capitalise when we play against them. It’s going to be an exciting game to watch," the Bafana Bafana international added.
Race against time for Zwane to prove his fitness
Zwane has been out of action since September, when he was injured in the Premier Soccer League outing against Magesi.
Coach Hugo Broos made it clear that the creative midfielder will not be part of his 2025 Africa Cup of Nations squad due to physical and match fitness concerns.
Once he fully recovers, he will have to battle Nuno Santos, Katlego Ntsabeleng, and Miguel Reisinho for the starting berth. That, however, doesn't worry the veteran midfielder.
“No, I don't feel [shaken], to be honest. Since I've been here in Sundowns, they always sign players, especially in my position,” he responded when asked about the increased competition at the club.
“You will find that maybe we are three or four. So for me, I'm used to that. It's good for me, actually, to always, when I come back, I raise my level. As a player, it's always good to have competition.
“To be honest, they are good players. For me, what I'm begging is just give them time to adjust. I think they are going to help us going forward.
“I've watched Nuno. Technique-wise, he gives us a different dimension. And Tsiki, he likes to play those one-twos. I think they are going to help us going forward," he concluded.
Challenge awaiting Zwane
It is Zwane's dream to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but he will have to prove his worth first, at the club level.
Nevertheless, it will be a massive task to beat the young blood and talent battling for positions and playing time at Bafana Bafana.
He will be 37 at the time, which might work against him since coach Hugo Broos will want to finish his coaching career on a high.