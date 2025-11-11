Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane wary of 'dirty' Orlando Pirates' slayers ahead of the CAF Champions League meeting

Mamelodi Sundowns did not take part in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League following their exemption owing to their strong showings in the previous edition.

The Brazilians reached the final but had no say against the Egyptian side Pyramids, who won their maiden CAF inter-club competition.

In the second preliminary round, the South African champions got past Remo Stars of Nigeria to get their group stage ticket.

Orlando Pirates, who were beaten in the semi-final by the eventual champions Pyramids, faced St Eloi Lupopo in the second preliminary round following their triumph over Lioli of Lesotho.

The two teams played to a 3-3 draw in aggregate before the Soweto giants fell in the penalty shootout to crash out.