The Tshwane giants kept themselves on track for a seventh successive PSL title and fans reacted to the win over Royal AM.

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Royal AM 2-1 to return to the top of the Premier Soccer League table.

It was an important victory for the Tshwane giants who are facing the stern challenge of Orlando Pirates who appear serious in this title race.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to Sundowns' win.