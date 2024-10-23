Sphelele Mkhulise, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Royal AM, October 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Mamelodi Sundowns edge Royal AM to dislodge Orlando Pirates from PSL top spot

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Royal AMRoyal AMMamelodi Sundowns FCS. MkhuliseT. MokoenaM. MvalaG. KekanaR. WilliamsK. MudauP. Shalulile

The Brazilians edged Thwihli Thwahla 2-1 at Loftus Versfeld to reclaim their place at the summit of the Premier Soccer League on Wednesday.

  • Sundowns hosted Royal AM
  • The Brazilians won 2-1
  • It was their fourth straight league win of the season
