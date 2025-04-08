Oswin Appollis Polokwane CityBackpagepix
Kiplagat Sang

Orlando Pirates backed to sign Kaizer Chiefs transfer targets Oswin Appollis and Fawaaz Basadien - 'It will be a top signing if Relebohile Mofokeng gets a move to Europe'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsSouth AfricaMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCCupOrlando Pirates vs MC AlgerMC AlgerCAF Champions LeagueMalawi vs South AfricaMalawiLesothoWorld Cup Qualification CAFAfrican Nations Championship QualificationLesotho vs South Africa

The President Yama 2000 has been tipped to leave the Buccaneers for a European club due to his eye-catching displays.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Both players linked with both Soweto giants
  • Legend explains why Bucs should move for duo
  • The PSL rivals expected to sign more next transfer window
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱