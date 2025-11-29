'Orlando Pirates are playing like a championship team! Relebohile Mofokeng just booked his ticket to AFCON, but Patrick Maswanganyi and Nkosinathi Sibisi will not smell Morocco; Kaizer Chiefs supporters are blaming Irvin Khoza for this win' - Fans

Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, and Patrick Maswanganyi displayed high-level performance, and this could boost their chances of going to Morocco.

They are all in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, and their expectation is that they will make the cut when the final 23-man team is named.

On December 6, the Buccaneers have a date with destiny again as they are set to face Gallants in the Carling Knockout Cup final in Polokwane. A chance for them to win the second domestic trophy after defending the MTN8.

Now, after the 2-0 win over Durban City, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted. As Pirates supporters celebrated the victory, they also laughed at Kaizer Chiefs, who are yet to win a game in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage after two rounds.