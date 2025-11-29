+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Orlando Pirates, Durban City, November 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

'Orlando Pirates are playing like a championship team! Relebohile Mofokeng just booked his ticket to AFCON, but Patrick Maswanganyi and Nkosinathi Sibisi will not smell Morocco; Kaizer Chiefs supporters are blaming Irvin Khoza for this win' - Fans

By picking up yet another win, the Sea Robbers are building up perfect momentum for the Carling Knockout Cup final against Marumo Gallants. Against Durban City, players showed individual brilliance and team brilliance, a testament that Abdeslam Ouadou's rotation policy could be working. Although they started the season struggling, the Sea Robbers have made their way to the top of the Premier Soccer League standings and are now sending a clear signal that they are serious title contenders.

Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, and Patrick Maswanganyi displayed high-level performance, and this could boost their chances of going to Morocco.

They are all in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, and their expectation is that they will make the cut when the final 23-man team is named.

On December 6, the Buccaneers have a date with destiny again as they are set to face Gallants in the Carling Knockout Cup final in Polokwane. A chance for them to win the second domestic trophy after defending the MTN8. 

Now, after the 2-0 win over Durban City, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted. As Pirates supporters celebrated the victory, they also laughed at Kaizer Chiefs, who are yet to win a game in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage after two rounds.   

  Mofokeng booked AFCON ticket

    Mofokeng booked AFCON ticket

    Mofokeng just booked his ticket to AFCON - Teboho Maduna

  Clean sheet FC?

    Clean sheet FC?

    Now, they will call us Clean Sheet FC - Keamogetswe SixtySɛvɛn

  Welcome back, Makhaula

    Welcome back, Makhaula

    Stability in that midfield after introducing Makhehlene Makhaula… Welcome back, midfielder of the season - Ncanywa Sino

  Amakhosi supporters will blame Khoza

    Amakhosi supporters will blame Khoza

    Kaizer Chiefs fans will still blame our chairman for this win - Tsheamo Mokoana

  Apologise to Ouaddou

    Apologise to Ouaddou

    You laughed at [Inacio] Miguel for kicking air...today he decided to assist. You'll need to apologise to Abdeslam Ouaddou for calling him a plumber - Youngin Hussle

  Pirates have tonnes of firepower

    Pirates have tonnes of firepower

    They laughed at us, but they are going to wish Lupopo had never cut our journey short in the Champions League. We have tonnes of firepower, no fatigue from travelling, and fewer injuries that come with CAF. Honestly speaking, we are cruising nicely - TebogoHHH

  Sell Mbuthuma

    Sell Mbuthuma

    Tell that Terminator coach of yours to fix his beef with Mabasa; we can't be subject to watching that Mbuthuma person. Sell him to Orbit or Magesi; we want to watch proper football. By the way, Sibisi and Tito will not smell Morocco - Grandson of Rocks

  Sundowns shaking

    Sundowns shaking

    Mamelodi Sundowns were found shaking and confused, not knowing whether they must focus on CAF or Betway Premiership - Xtodep

  Pirates is complete team

    Pirates is complete team

    When we talk about a world-class team, we're talking about pirates. This team is complete - Post G Rsa

  Bucs playing like championship team

    Bucs playing like championship team

    We’re playing like a Championship team… This was a very difficult game for us - Modibedi Tshepo Mokoena