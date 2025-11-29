At the top! Bafana Bafana star Evidence Makgopa shines again as clinical Orlando Pirates outclass Durban City to overtake Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL standings

Finally, after end-to-end action, the deadlock was broken in the 23rd minute when Evidence Makgopa struck to put the Sea Robbers ahead. Mofokeng brilliantly ran down his flank before he crossed the ball to Makgopa, who was not marked at the time, and the forward had an easy chance to slot the ball into the net.

A chance for Pirates to double the lead came in the 36th minute when Mofokeng, Maswanganyi, and Makgopa were engaged in a build-up, but the goal scorer was unlucky because this time around, he was not given space where he could shoot unchallenged.

Makhehlene Makhaula made another second-half cameo when he was thrown into action to replace Masindi Nemtajela just as the second half began. The experienced midfielder, who had been sidelined by an injury for quite some time, made a remarkable intervention in the 55th minute; he won the ball in his own half and fed Tshepang Moremi, but the forward was unable to get to the ball, and it rolled out for Durban City's throw-in.

Makgopa and Keet were involved in a one-on-one battle for the ball a minute after the hour mark, although the Pirates star won the tussle, and his effort did not have any impact as the ball was cleared as he attempted to find a well-positioned Mofokeng.

Following another team build-up, Pirates doubled their lead in the 77th minute; a cross was delivered into the Durban City box, and it was collected by Oswin Appollis, who squared it to Maswanganyi, and the midfielder made no mistake.

The league debutants could not manage to fight back as the Buccaneers registered a 2-0 win that took their points tally to 28, three more than second-placed Sundowns.