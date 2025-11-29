At the top! Bafana Bafana star Evidence Makgopa shines again as clinical Orlando Pirates outclass Durban City to overtake Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL standings
Bucs dispatch Durban City
An early threat in the Pirates' area came in the 10th minute when Jean Lwamba played a well-timed cross to Samkelo Maseko, but Nkosinathi Sibisi reacted quickly to block the Durban City forward.
Maseko again was denied a chance to try and break the deadlock in the 12th minute; as he tried to work his way into the Pirates' box, Thalente Mbatha and Sibisi closed in on him and blocked any chance that he could pull the trigger just at the edge of the box.
Durban City goalkeeper Darren Keet faced a real test in the 13th minute when Relebohile Mofokeng laid the ball on the path of Patrick Maswanganyi, who was not quick enough. Had he been quicker, he would have launched a shot before Keet arrived and made the block.
Breakthrough
Finally, after end-to-end action, the deadlock was broken in the 23rd minute when Evidence Makgopa struck to put the Sea Robbers ahead. Mofokeng brilliantly ran down his flank before he crossed the ball to Makgopa, who was not marked at the time, and the forward had an easy chance to slot the ball into the net.
A chance for Pirates to double the lead came in the 36th minute when Mofokeng, Maswanganyi, and Makgopa were engaged in a build-up, but the goal scorer was unlucky because this time around, he was not given space where he could shoot unchallenged.
Makhehlene Makhaula made another second-half cameo when he was thrown into action to replace Masindi Nemtajela just as the second half began. The experienced midfielder, who had been sidelined by an injury for quite some time, made a remarkable intervention in the 55th minute; he won the ball in his own half and fed Tshepang Moremi, but the forward was unable to get to the ball, and it rolled out for Durban City's throw-in.
Makgopa and Keet were involved in a one-on-one battle for the ball a minute after the hour mark, although the Pirates star won the tussle, and his effort did not have any impact as the ball was cleared as he attempted to find a well-positioned Mofokeng.
Following another team build-up, Pirates doubled their lead in the 77th minute; a cross was delivered into the Durban City box, and it was collected by Oswin Appollis, who squared it to Maswanganyi, and the midfielder made no mistake.
The league debutants could not manage to fight back as the Buccaneers registered a 2-0 win that took their points tally to 28, three more than second-placed Sundowns.
The MVP
Makgopa was on target again as he scored a crucial goal for the visitors. Last time against Chippa United, he was benched but came on and scored the opening goal.
The frequency with which he is finding the back of the net will help the Pirates' striker to stamp authority as he faces stiff competition from Yanela Mbuthuma and Tshegofatso Mabasa.
This is also a good performance by the Bucs attacker, as this could boost his chances of being named in Bafana Bafana's final squad that will head to Morocco for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in December.
The big loser
Gavin Hunt was unable to mastermind a win for the league debutants, who are now without a win in two games.
In their last match, they shared spoils with Richards Bay after a goalless draw.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Will Pirates keep the winning run going?
Bucs will be up for an ultimate game on December 6 when they will play Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout Cup final in Polokwane.
For Durban City they will face Orbit College on December 3.