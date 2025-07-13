'Orlando Pirates are not ready to compete against Mamelodi Sundowns; can somebody check on Relebohile Mofokeng's father? Nkota will now play against the great Cristiano Ronaldo; Bucs only sell players to top clubs' - Fans

In a surprising turn of events for the fans, the Sea Robbers have confirmed that their top and promising asset will not be part of them next season.

Orlando Pirates' confirmation that Mohau Nkota was leaving marked another high-profile departure from the Premier Soccer League club.

Nkota, one of the promising youngsters in the Bucs' setup, will not be part of the club for the 2025/26 season, as he has completed a move to Ettifaq Club in the Saudi Pro League.

Nkota's departure comes days after another forward, Monnapule Saleng, though ostracised, left the Sea Robbers for Orbit College on a loan deal.

After the club's official update on Nkota, GOAL takes a look at how the fans have reacted to the news.