Orlando Pirates' confirmation that Mohau Nkota was leaving marked another high-profile departure from the Premier Soccer League club.
Nkota, one of the promising youngsters in the Bucs' setup, will not be part of the club for the 2025/26 season, as he has completed a move to Ettifaq Club in the Saudi Pro League.
Nkota's departure comes days after another forward, Monnapule Saleng, though ostracised, left the Sea Robbers for Orbit College on a loan deal.
After the club's official update on Nkota, GOAL takes a look at how the fans have reacted to the news.