Orlando Pirates announce five-year extension of crucial deal as club boss Irvin Khoza affirms 'this partnership is built on mutual trust'

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is proud to announce the renewal of its long-standing partnership with global sportswear leader adidas for a further five years, extending one of the most iconic and enduring relationships in African football," the club said in a statement.

"Following extensive and considered deliberations between both organisations, the renewed agreement reinforces a shared commitment to performance excellence, innovation, and the continued growth of the Orlando Pirates brand on the global stage," it added.

"For three decades, Adidas has played an integral role in the club’s journey, providing world-class performance apparel, pioneering kit designs, and merchandise that resonates deeply with generations of supporters both locally and internationally.

"This renewed agreement ensures that Orlando Pirates players, technical staff, supporters, and management will continue to benefit from Adidas' cutting-edge innovation, premium quality, and globally recognised design expertise," it concluded.