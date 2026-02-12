Orlando Pirates announce five-year extension of crucial deal as club boss Irvin Khoza affirms 'this partnership is built on mutual trust'
Major deal extended
Premier Soccer League heavyweights Orlando Pirates and sports apparel manufacturer Adidas have extended their sponsorship deal for a further five years.
The club made the announcement on February 12, and Bucs have welcomed the development, calling it "one of the most iconic and enduring relationships in African football."
Pirates welcome deal
"Following extensive and considered deliberations between both organisations, the renewed agreement reinforces a shared commitment to performance excellence, innovation, and the continued growth of the Orlando Pirates brand on the global stage," it added.
"For three decades, Adidas has played an integral role in the club’s journey, providing world-class performance apparel, pioneering kit designs, and merchandise that resonates deeply with generations of supporters both locally and internationally.
"This renewed agreement ensures that Orlando Pirates players, technical staff, supporters, and management will continue to benefit from Adidas' cutting-edge innovation, premium quality, and globally recognised design expertise," it concluded.
Irvin Khoza: Partnership built on trust
Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza also expressed his elation following the extension of the partnership between the club and the German manufacturer.
“Our relationship with Adidas transcends that of a traditional sponsor. It is a partnership built on mutual trust, shared values, and a collective ambition to grow the Orlando Pirates brand beyond borders. Reaching 30 years together is a rare achievement in world sport, and this renewal reflects our confidence in continuing this journey side by side,” Khoza said.
"The extension also signals both organisations’ intent to deepen collaboration across multiple areas, including high-performance wear, retail expansion, supporter engagement, and lifestyle collections that celebrate the rich heritage and culture of the Club."
Pirates aiming higher
The five-year extension of the sponsorship deal comes at a time when the Sea Robbers are chasing the PSL title and the Nedbank Cup.
Already, the Soweto giants are double domestic champions after defending the MTN8 and later winning the Carling Knockout Cup.
However, their major setback so far in the season remains elimination from the CAF Champions at the second preliminary stage.