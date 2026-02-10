Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs beaten again! Mamelodi Sundowns set to break bank for coveted South Africa international
Why Sundowns want to add quality depth
Mamelodi Sundowns have struggled to deliver this season domestically and abroad, failing to consistently get positive results.
At home, they didn't make the cut in both the MTN8 and Carling Knockout, where they were eliminated from the annual competitions.
They are currently trailing Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League and are on the verge of getting eliminated from the CAF Champions League - if they fall to Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger in Group C's outing this weekend.
Sundowns ready to break bank for Ndlovu
According to iDiski Times, Sundowns are ready to add Golden Arrows star Siyanda Ndlovu to their ranks ahead of the new season. The 23-year-old has initially been linked to Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, but the interest has since cooled.
"Sources close to the situation have informed this publication that Sundowns have now submitted a substantial offer as they attempt to lure the skilful winger to Chloorkop ahead of next season," they reported.
"The Brazilians are believed to be keen on strengthening their attacking options as they continue to compete on multiple fronts domestically and on the continent," they added.
Who else is in the race for Ndlovu?
However, it seems Masandawana will have to act first to avoid losing the South Africa international.
"Orlando Pirates are also understood to be monitoring the situation closely, setting up a potential transfer tussle between two of the country’s biggest clubs for the Newcastle-born star," the aforementioned publication further continued.
What are the stats?
This season, Ndlovu has played 19 games for Arrows across all competitions with a return of four goals and six assists.