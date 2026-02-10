Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs beaten again! Mamelodi Sundowns set to break bank for coveted South Africa international

Mamelodi Sundowns have struggled to deliver this season domestically and abroad, failing to consistently get positive results.

At home, they didn't make the cut in both the MTN8 and Carling Knockout, where they were eliminated from the annual competitions.

They are currently trailing Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League and are on the verge of getting eliminated from the CAF Champions League - if they fall to Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger in Group C's outing this weekend.