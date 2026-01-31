Goal.com
Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesOrlando Pirates
Seth Willis

Orlando Pirates 2-0 Magesi FC: 'Don't compare Relebohile Mofokeng with those Kaizer Chiefs Kasi tournaments frauds Mfundo Vilakazi & Mduduzi Shabalala! Elvis Chipezeze doesn't care since there is no R100,000'

The Sea Robbers did everything within their power on Saturday evening at the Orlando Armstel Arena to silence Dikwena Tsa Meetse in the South African top-tier outing. It was a massive victory that saw the Buccaneers overtake traditional rivals the Glamour Boys on the table. Abdeslam Ouaddou's men are now on 32 points, the same as log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a game more.

Bafana Bafana international Relebohile Mofokeng inspired Orlando Pirates to a 2-0 win over Magesi this weekend in the Premier Soccer League outing.

The 21-year-old needed just nine minutes to set up former Richards Bay striker Yanela Mbuthuma, who gladly took the chance, giving Elvis Chipezeze absolutely no chance. 

The versatile attacker was then in the right place in the 41st minute to exchange passes with Mbuthuma before slotting home from just outside the 18-yard area.

The win took Pirates second on the table, just two points above third-place Kaizer Chiefs. 

Here are the reactions from the fans as sampled by GOAL.

  • FC Barcelona v Real Oviedo - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Closest player to Rele is Yamal

    The closest player to Mofokeng is Lamine Yamal, he’s dishing passes for a living. Kaizer Chiefs fans thought we would lose our opening game in the big Arena? - Smosh

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Mofokeng is football himself, forget Chiefs frauds

    I don’t want to see anyone comparing Mofokeng with those Kaizer Chiefs Kasi tournaments frauds. That boy is football himself - Chris Excel

  • Tshepang Moremi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Moremi is not a well-developed player

    Tshepang Moremi is not a well-developed player. He’s lacking development. His ancestors are working overtime - Dayi Ka Skhova

  • Sipho Chaine of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Chaine was on call with girlfriend

    Apparently, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Sipho Chaine was on a call with his girlfriend while others are playing

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Mofokeng's passes are from heaven

    Mofokeng would have had so many assists if we had really sharp finishers. His passes are from heaven - Tumisang Damasane

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Chiefs sent lightning

    So Kaizer Chiefs sent lightning so that we wouldn't remove them from the second position on the PSL table? - Nsuku Mashele 

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Pirates need an intelligent striker

    Mofokeng is always 2 steps ahead of everyone, even his teammates, unfortunately. This is why the team must go to the market for a very intelligent striker - Thabang Cool-t

  • Elvis Chipezeze, Magesi FC, November 2024BackPagePix

    No 100K for Chipezeze!

    Magesi FC goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze doesn't care! There is no 100K - Charles Kula 

  • Lebohang Maboe and Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage

    Rele reminding them he is neither Vilakazi nor Mdu

    Relebohile Mofokeng is reminding Kaizer Chiefs and their fans that he is neither Mduduzi Shabalala nor Mfundo Vilakazi - Qondani Sanele

  • Mandla Ncikazi and Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    We are on the same pages with the coaches

     Today, we're on the same page with the coaches, the winning mentality reclaiming our happy people spirit - George Malope

0