Orlando Pirates 2-0 Magesi FC: 'Don't compare Relebohile Mofokeng with those Kaizer Chiefs Kasi tournaments frauds Mfundo Vilakazi & Mduduzi Shabalala! Elvis Chipezeze doesn't care since there is no R100,000'

Bafana Bafana international Relebohile Mofokeng inspired Orlando Pirates to a 2-0 win over Magesi this weekend in the Premier Soccer League outing.

The 21-year-old needed just nine minutes to set up former Richards Bay striker Yanela Mbuthuma, who gladly took the chance, giving Elvis Chipezeze absolutely no chance.

The versatile attacker was then in the right place in the 41st minute to exchange passes with Mbuthuma before slotting home from just outside the 18-yard area.

The win took Pirates second on the table, just two points above third-place Kaizer Chiefs.

Here are the reactions from the fans as sampled by GOAL.