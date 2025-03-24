'Ordinary' Tau blasted! Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star insists Bafana Bafana forward needs to 'earn his place rather than demand it' - 'With Relebohile Mofokeng & Themba Zwane available, why call up an out-of-form Percy?'
The accomplished player has been heavily criticized after the Lesotho clash and Hugo Broos has been urged to drop the Lion of Judah.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ex-PSL star feels attacker is not needed
- Tau’s form under scrutiny
- Crucial clash against Benin