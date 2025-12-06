‘One would fancy him to be in that Bafana Bafana squad ahead of Lyle Foster’- Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain challenges Hugo Broos to add World Cup goalscorer with 2025 AFCON looming
Broos leaves key Rayners out of final AFCON squad
Like any major squad announcement, debate is inevitable. Some celebrate the names on the final list, while others express disappointment or question the omissions. For Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, this moment is no different. The 73‑year‑old confirmed his final 25‑man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, with three players placed on standby.
The Belgian mentor has leaned heavily on his core regulars, yet his selections still produced a few surprises as South Africa aim to build on their semi‑final run at the 2023 AFCON. Among the notable decisions was the exclusion of Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Themba Zwane, whose season has been disrupted by injuries. Four Kaizer Chiefs players from the preliminary list - Brandon Petersen, Thabiso Monyane, Bradley Cross and Mduduzi Shabalala - were also dropped, with Shabalala shifted to the standby group.
Perhaps the most striking omission is Zwane’s club teammate Iqraam Rayners, who scored twice at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in USA. A consistent figure in Bafana’s qualifying campaigns for both AFCON and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Rayners now finds himself on standby alongside Shabalala and Stellenbosch defender Thabo Moloisane. His absence from the main squad has sparked reaction, with former Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana openly questioning Broos’ decision to leave the forward behind.
Kekana questions the Belgian’s decision
"Well, if I’m a football fan, I was going to ask questions like Iqraam Rayners with nine goals in all competitions, one would fancy him to be in that Bafana Bafana squad ahead of Lyle Foster," said Kekana on SoccerZone.
"But we are talking about Mr Broos here, a man who is not scared to make that call of selecting the players that he wants. Of course, Iqraam Rayners, for me, I fancy him to be part of this team that is going to AFCON.
"I can’t say disappointment because he’s on standby. [But] with the numbers that he’s got in terms of the number of games that he’s already played in all competitions, nine goals, that’s huge compared to the other strikers that he’s going to be competing with in that Bafana squad,” he concluded.
Pirates dominate ahead of Sundowns
Beyond the debate over Rayners’ omission, another major talking point has been the heavy presence of Orlando Pirates players in Hugo Broos’ squad. The Premier Soccer League leaders initially celebrated an impressive nine inclusions, though that number has since dropped to eight following Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s move to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire. By contrast, defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns - currently second on the log - are represented by five players.
The Buccaneers’ contingent features Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thalente Mbatha, Sipho Mbule, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi and Evidence Makgopa. Sundowns, meanwhile, contribute Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Bathusi Aubaas, Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena.
The road ahead for Bafana
Although Rayners finds himself among the standby list rather than the core squad, there is little doubt that the forward will be sending his best wishes to his national teammates as they prepare for another demanding continental campaign. For South Africa, the Africa Cup of Nations represents both a test of resilience and an opportunity to build on the momentum of recent qualification triumphs.
Bafana Bafana’s journey begins on December 22 with a crucial opening clash against Angola, a fixture that will set the tone for their ambitions in Morocco. Four days later, the spotlight intensifies as they face Egypt, one of the continent’s most decorated sides and perennial tournament contenders.
The group stage then concludes on December 29 with a showdown against familiar rivals Zimbabwe, a match that could prove decisive in determining South Africa’s path to the knockout rounds.
With the weight of expectation on their shoulders and the memory of a semi‑final finish at the 2023 edition still fresh, Broos’ men will be aiming not only to advance but to stake a claim as genuine challengers for the coveted crown.