‘One would fancy him to be in that Bafana Bafana squad ahead of Lyle Foster’- Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain challenges Hugo Broos to add World Cup goalscorer with 2025 AFCON looming

Like any major squad announcement, debate is inevitable. Some celebrate the names on the final list, while others express disappointment or question the omissions. For Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, this moment is no different. The 73‑year‑old confirmed his final 25‑man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, with three players placed on standby.

The Belgian mentor has leaned heavily on his core regulars, yet his selections still produced a few surprises as South Africa aim to build on their semi‑final run at the 2023 AFCON. Among the notable decisions was the exclusion of Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Themba Zwane, whose season has been disrupted by injuries. Four Kaizer Chiefs players from the preliminary list - Brandon Petersen, Thabiso Monyane, Bradley Cross and Mduduzi Shabalala - were also dropped, with Shabalala shifted to the standby group.

Perhaps the most striking omission is Zwane’s club teammate Iqraam Rayners, who scored twice at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in USA. A consistent figure in Bafana’s qualifying campaigns for both AFCON and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Rayners now finds himself on standby alongside Shabalala and Stellenbosch defender Thabo Moloisane. His absence from the main squad has sparked reaction, with former Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana openly questioning Broos’ decision to leave the forward behind.