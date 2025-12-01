+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bafana Bafana, GFXGoal
James Freemantle

Bafana Bafana 2025 AFCON squad: No Kaizer Chiefs stars, no Themba Zwane, but Hugo Broos is gunning for gold

Broos has selected a group of predominantly core, key regulars, but there are some surprises as South Africa looks to go one better than their semi-final berth at the 2023 AFCON. There are no Kaizer Chiefs players in the 25-man group, while a few youngsters have cracked the nod.

After finishing third at the last edition of the continental competition in the Ivory Coast, Bafana Bafana will be looking to do better. 

Their Belgian coach has named a squad that will do duty in Morocco and there are a few surprises as South Africa look to go all the way, and clinch the trophy for the second time.

This squad is also expected to form the core of Hugo Broos' side, set to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  • FBL-CAN-2024-RSA-CODAFP

    No chance for a last Zwane dance, no Kaizer Chiefs representation

    Injuries have ravaged Themba Zwane's campaign. An Achilles tendon rupture will keep most good players down, and Mshishi is one of South Africa's finest of the last decade. 

    Hugo Broos will need to find other sources of creativity, flair and goal-threat without the services of the Sundowns man who often filled in as a makeshift false nine. 

    Make no mistake, Zwane's absence will be sorely felt, but it's up to the rest of the group to fill the gaps. His clubmate, Iqraam Rayners is arguably the biggest shock omission from the group.

     The Sundowns striker is on standby, alongside Kaizer Chiefs star Mduduzi Shabalala and Stellenbosch defender Thabo Moloisane. Any of these three could be called up if any of the 25-man squad pick up injuries.  

    • Advertisement
  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Mbule to find the Midas touch at last?

    There's no way we can't discuss the inclusion of Sipho Mbule. Since his move to Orlando Pirates, Mbule has been a hot topic in South African football, although serious doubts remain over his final product and ability to make decisive contributions in the final third. 

    The 27-year-old claimed a pair of assists in Bafana's friendly against Zambia, but the former Sundowns man has yet to score or assist in 15 Pirates outings.

    Mbule needs to find his shooting boots. The talent has always been there, but that's not the burning question. 

  • Shandre Campbell, Club Brugge, August 2025Backpage

    Overseas-based youngsters get a deserved chance

    This is where things get exciting. 

    Broos' Bafana squad are usually built around a PSL-based core, but there's always some leeway for exceptional talents strutting their stuff abroad. Nobody will be surprised to see Mohau Nkota, Lyle Foster or Sphephelo Sithole in the group. However, the names of Shandre Campbell and Tylon Smith have raised a few eyebrows, in a good way. Refreshingly, the tall, strong central defender Smith gets the nod despite a depth of options in that position after impressing for second-tier English side Queens Park Rangers. 20-year-old Club Brugge winger Campbell has pace to burn, and although he's not a like-for-like replacement for Themba Zwane, he does have that ability to get bums out of seats—certainly a player to watch in Morocco. 

    In the middle of the age spectrum, 26-year-old Elias Mokwana could be a central striking option for Bafana, although he's spent most of his club career as a wide attacker to date. He's been used there at the Saudi Arabian club Al Hazem.  

  • Oswin Appollis and Thalente Mbatha of South AfricaBackpagepix

    Orlando Pirates and Sundowns players dominate the AFCON group

    Fourteen of the 25 players selected wear the colours of either Orlando Pirates (nine) or Mamelodi Sundowns (five), South Africa's two best sides. 

    There's a familiar feeling in midfield with maestro and orchestrator Teboho Mokoena, once again a key cog for his national team. There are also big expectations of Pirates' box-to-box dynamo, Thalente Mbatha. 

    Wide man Oswin Appollis could also be a key figure in Morocco. His chemistry with Mbatha will undoubtedly be a good thing for Broos and Bafana. 

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Defensive units win titles and South Africa love doing that

    Bafana Bafana have only conceded two times in their last five matches across all competitions.   

    Broos has a perfect mix of youth and experience in his back four. Seasoned pros Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau and Nkosinathi Sibisi can teach a few tricks of the trade to the supremely gifted Mbekezeli Mbokazi and cultured TS Galaxy operator Ndamane. 20-year-old QPR star Tylon Smith is also a player for whom there are massive expectations. 

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    Broos and Bafana gunning for gold in Morocco

    A semi-final berth at the 2023 AFCON was nothing to scoff at, but Hugo Broos and his players want more this time around. 

    This settled 25-man squad looks focused, but it's also got a sprinkling of magic dust and star quality.  

    Broos won AFCON with Cameroon in 2017; lifting the trophy with South Africa would arguably be an even bigger achievement. 