Bafana Bafana 2025 AFCON squad: No Kaizer Chiefs stars, no Themba Zwane, but Hugo Broos is gunning for gold

After finishing third at the last edition of the continental competition in the Ivory Coast, Bafana Bafana will be looking to do better.

Their Belgian coach has named a squad that will do duty in Morocco and there are a few surprises as South Africa look to go all the way, and clinch the trophy for the second time.

This squad is also expected to form the core of Hugo Broos' side, set to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

