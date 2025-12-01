Bafana Bafana 2025 AFCON squad: No Kaizer Chiefs stars, no Themba Zwane, but Hugo Broos is gunning for gold

This is where things get exciting.
Broos' Bafana squad are usually built around a PSL-based core, but there's always some leeway for exceptional talents strutting their stuff abroad. Nobody will be surprised to see Mohau Nkota, Lyle Foster or Sphephelo Sithole in the group. However, the names of Shandre Campbell and Tylon Smith have raised a few eyebrows, in a good way. Refreshingly, the tall, strong central defender Smith gets the nod despite a depth of options in that position after impressing for second-tier English side Queens Park Rangers. 20-year-old Club Brugge winger Campbell has pace to burn, and although he's not a like-for-like replacement for Themba Zwane, he does have that ability to get bums out of seats—certainly a player to watch in Morocco.
In the middle of the age spectrum, 26-year-old Elias Mokwana could be a central striking option for Bafana, although he's spent most of his club career as a wide attacker to date. He's been used there at the Saudi Arabian club Al Hazem.