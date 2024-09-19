'One of the best in this generation' - Cristiano Ronaldo lavishes praise on Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal

GOAL/GETTYAditya Gokhale'One of the best in this generation' - Cristiano Ronaldo lavishes praise on Barcelona wonderkid Lamine YamalL. YamalC. RonaldoBarcelonaAl Nassr FCLaLigaReal MadridReal Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has not shied away from praising Barcelona's Lamine Yamal as he labelled the 17-year-old as 'one of the best'.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRonaldo praises Barcelona wonderkid YamalCalls him 'one of the best of his generation'Yamal leading Barcelona attack at age of 17 Article continues below