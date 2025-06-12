One in, one out for USMNT stars at Leeds? Josh Sargent & Brenden Aaronson heading in opposite directions as Premier League new boys plan transfer business
It could be a case of one in, one out for USMNT stars at Leeds this summer, with Josh Sargent and Brenden Aaronson in the Whites’ transfer plans.
- Whites preparing for return to top-flight
- Looking to bring in a striker & playmaker
- Raid on Norwich mooted, along with sales